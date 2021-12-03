Adventist Health family medicine physician receives “40 Under 40” recognition

An online business publication has recognized Adventist Health family medicine physician Jyothi Patri, MD, MHA, FAAFP, HDMC, as one of 40 outstanding business professionals in Central California’s private and public sectors who are under the age of 40.

These rising young stars, according to Business Street Online, “have demonstrated a strong work ethic, and are the leaders of today as well as tomorrow.”

Dr. Patri, who has practiced family medicine for more than a decade, was nominated for Business Street Online’s “40 Under 40” Ultimate Networking Event by her peers on 40u40.com. Only a handful of healthcare professionals make up the “40 Under 40” class of 2021. Other industries represented include technology, local government and media. To see the full list, visit this link.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Patri. “Thank you to my family and friends for the support, my patients for their trust in me, and residents and colleagues for believing in my vision.”

“This recognition is well-deserved, and we feel very fortunate to have Dr. Patri at Adventist Health in the Central Valley,” said Ambulatory Medical Officer Dr. Raul Ayala. “We admire her commitment to advancing the profession of family medicine and her passion for inspiring health, wholeness and hope in the communities we serve. While already making a difference in the lives of her fellow physicians and her patients, we know she will continue to create positive change for the healthcare community on a local and global scale.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Patri, who has practiced family medicine for more than a decade, was named program director of Adventist Health’s Hanford Family Medicine Residency Training Program, helping shape the careers of future physicians that will serve the Central Valley. She recently completed the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Leading Physician Well-being program, which provides its scholars the knowledge and leadership skills needed to improve physician and clinician well-being within their organizations.

Dr. Patri is currently pursuing a National Institute for Program Director Development fellowship with the Association of Family Medicine Residency Directors and serves as the president of the Fresno-Kings-Madera chapter of the California Academy of Family Physicians.

In 2019, Dr. Patri was the recipient of the Pennsylvania Medical Society’s “Top Physicians Under 40” award for her role in caring for underserved communities as a family physician.

For her most recent “40 Under 40” award, Dr. Patri received many signed certificates of recognition from elected officials, congratulating her on the honor. “I’d like to thank all of them for their support, including Fresno County Supervisors, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, Assemblymen Adam Grey, Devon Mathis, Jim Patterson and Joaquin Arambula, State Senators Melissa Hurtado and Andreas Borgeas, U.S. Congressman David Valadao and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla,” Dr. Patri said.