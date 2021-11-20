Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford and Selma once again earn A grades in patient safety

For the second time this year, Adventist Health Hanford and Adventist Health Selma have earned “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction that recognizes hospitals achievements in protecting patients from harm and error.

“Above all else, patient safety and patient satisfaction continue to be our top priorities,” says Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Our hospital teams constantly review our processes and implement improved processes to ensure the safety of every single patient in our care. I couldn’t be prouder of the work our medical teams have accomplished this past year and during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grades to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Grades are updated twice a year, in the fall and spring.

This is the fifth straight A for Adventist Health Hanford and the third straight A for Adventist Health Selma.

“A life changing experience!!! The amazing staff helped save my lungs and defeat COVID. From the second I stumbled into the emergency room with little to no oxygen, the doctors were with me in seconds, full force, working together as one team, focused only on my survival.” – October 2021 Adventist Health Hanford patient comment

“I was attended to very well. I was never left alone. I was very grateful for that. Overall experience was excellent.” – October 2021 Adventist Health Selma patient comment

To view full Leapfrog grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.