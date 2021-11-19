Visalia Unified seeks trustee for Area 6

VISALIA, CA – Please take notice that a vacancy was created on the Board of Trustees of the Visalia Unified School District due to the resignation of Christopher Pope, Trustee Area 6, effective November 9, 2021. At the November 9, 2021, VUSD Board meeting, Board President Juan Guerrero announced the Board’s decision to proceed with filling the Board vacancy for Trustee Area 6 by provisional appointment.

The subcommittee of the Board of Trustees met on November 10, 2021, to set the timeline to fill the Board vacancy. The timeline includes the application window for any individuals interested in filling the current Board member vacancy for Trustee Area 6. The subcommittee also established a meeting date to interview applicants for the Board seat and make the provisional appointment. Whomever the Board appoints to the position will serve until the next regular election, which will be held in November 2022.

At that time, the Area 6 voters will elect a candidate to serve the remainder of the term trough 2024.

The application window runs from November 15, 2021, through November 29, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Applicants must complete an application packet. The application packet may be picked up in person at the Visalia Unified School District Office, 5000 W. Cypress Avenue, Visalia. California law requires that applicants meet the following minimum eligibility requirements to be considered for provisional appointment to the Board:

The applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

The applicant must be a citizen of California.

The applicant must be a resident of Trustee Area 6.

The applicant must be a registered voter.

The applicant must not be disqualified from holding a civil office.

Interested applicants are invited to complete the application packet and submit it to the VUSD District Office [5000 West Cypress Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277] or by email to Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza [[email protected]] by 4:00 p.m. on November 29, 2021.

On December 2, 2021, a screening committee will post the names of applicants who will be invited to participate in an interview. On December 9, 2021, the Board will interview applicants for the vacant position in an open meeting. The Board will, at that time, consider making the provisional appointment and the selected individual will be administered the oath of office.

For more information, please contact the VUSD Superintendent’s Office at (559) 730-7522.