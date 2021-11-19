Rusty Roots back in Tulare for November holiday event

The Rusty Roots Show , a famous traveling marketplace will roll into the International Agri-Center® November 20 and 21, 2021 inside and outside the Corteva Agriscience Building. The event is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Started in Visalia in 2011, the swap meet-style show—which now travels to multiple California locations—provides visitors a fun and eclectic shopping experience, featuring goods ranging from new to antique, vintage, junk, re-purposed, cleverly up-cycled and more.

General Admission is at the gate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for $5.00 on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for $5.00 on Sunday. Children 15 and under are free, and parking is free.

Rusty Roots patrons can enjoy an afternoon seeking treasures within the variety of booths—many of which feature carefully curated collections or handcrafted items from the local community. Food trucks, offering a variety of tasty fare, are also on-site.

“The incredible participation and support from our community members are what makes Rusty Roots so successful,” said Whitney Scarbrough, event founder, and Tulare native. “Many of our vendors are local families, husband-and-wife duos or best friends, who are either carrying on a family tradition or just love having this side business as a creative outlet. This close-knit dynamic really drives the fun, positive energy of the event.”

For the ultimate collector, VIP early bird access is available Saturday for $10 with entry to the event starting at 8:00 a.m.

For more information on Rusty Roots or to join the mailing list, visit www.rustyrootsshow.com

Editorial media seeking interviews, images or additional details may contact Whitney Scarbrough at at (559) 805-7976 or [email protected]