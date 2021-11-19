Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to open Pants on Fire Race in Tulare

The annual Pants on Fire Barrel Race is back in Tulare at the International Agri-Center® Livestock & Equestrian Complex this Friday and Saturday. New this year, the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard will open the race on Saturday, November 20. To see the last remaining Marine Mounted Color Guard unit, please be at the arena by 9:45 a.m. to see them present the flag of the United States of America.

The event is an Open 4D Barrel Race sanctioned by the West Coast Barrel Race Association (WCBRA) and co-sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). The total purse for the event is over $76,000 with more than $13,000 in added money and saddles on the line for winners. The annual two-day event draws more than 800 competitors from the western United States.

Races start Friday at 3:00 p.m. and online pre-entries are already closed. Late entries will be accepted on-site with cash payments until 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Races resume on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Farm Credit Dairy Center on the International Agri-Center® grounds. RV parking is sold out at this time.

The event features Pee Wee, Youth, Adult, and Senior categories and a “Paws on Fire Dog Race.” Western hat or helmet, jeans, a long sleeve western shirt, and cowboy boots are the dress code for each race. Competitors and attendees will also see vendors on-site for all their equestrian needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blazinpants.com/