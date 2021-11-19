Fresno Yosemite International Airport Thanksgiving holiday travel tips

Airports nationwide, including Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), will be busy during the upcoming Thanksgiving travel period, which begins Friday, November 19 through Sunday, November 28. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projects the busiest days during the travel period are the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

In preparation for the busy Thanksgiving travel period, Fresno Yosemite International Airport offers these helpful tips to simplify the travel process for a seamless and healthy travel experience:

Airlines

Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the airport up to two hours prior to domestic flight departures and up to three hours prior to international flights.

Be sure to check with your airline and review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest COVID-19 travel requirements specific to your destination and new requirements for international travelers returning to the United States.

Please check with your airline on health and safety measures for flight check-in, boarding, and onboard the aircraft.

Check with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. Convenient flights status links are available on most airline websites and mobile apps, or passengers may telephone their airline for flight status information.

TSA Security Screening

TSA’s Federal mask requirement has been extended to January 18, 2022, requires face masks to be worn in airports and onboard the aircraft.

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for carry-on bags. Traveling with Food Tip : If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it, or pour it, the TSA considers this item a liquid. View more TSA Thanksgiving travel tips.

: If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it, or pour it, the TSA considers this item a liquid. View more TSA Thanksgiving travel tips. TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Learn more about the TSA “Stay Healthy, Stay Secure” campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security – TSA REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023. Learn more about REAL ID on TSA’s REAL ID webpage.

Cell Phone Waiting and Ground Transportation

A Free Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Look for the blue signs to the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX), and V-Line are located outside terminal Departures at the Rideshare/Bus Plaza and marked with blue signage.

Taxi service is available across from the baggage claim doors at the center median.

Holiday Entertainment at FAT

The Holiday Music Program returns for the fifth straight year with performances by a talented lineup of local pianists. As part of the Airport’s Arts & Culture Program, these fine pianists will entertain travelers and create a festive holiday vibe in the boarding areas throughout the season.

Several decorated and illuminated trees, including a Patriotic Tree, will set the holiday tone in the terminal and a giant holiday themed selfie station in the central lobby area welcomes friends and family to capture holiday photos.

Concessions and Amenities

Dining and retail concessions at FAT have consolidated their operations with reduced hours at some locations. Please plan accordingly.

Moving You Forward – Health and Safety Measures at FAT

Enhanced cleaning practices using high-grade disinfectants to clean and sanitize the airport frequently throughout the day with special attention given to high touch areas such as countertops, seating, armrests, and other high exposure areas. Foggers used in restroom stalls and flooring.

Installation of over 100 plexiglass shields at all counters including airline and rental car counters, aircraft boarding podiums, cashier counters and parking exit booths.

Placement of bilingual intuitive social distancing floor decals and signage in common areas such TSA, ticketing and passenger loading bridges.

Increased hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport.

Public Address bilingual messaging that promotes health and safety.

TSA Federal requirement requires individuals to wear masks while at the airport and onboard the aircraft.

Courtesy masks are available at the airline ticket counters or by checking with airport personnel. Hudson News and Gift offers a variety healthy travel items for purchase.

COVID-19 Travel Resources:

Visit FAT’s “Moving you Forward” travel-friendly resource site to learn about the latest steps the airport and airlines have implemented to keep travelers safe throughout the travel journey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides helpful information and a list of things to consider regarding travel during the pandemic.

State of California Department of Public Health guidance and updates can be found at California Department of Public Health .