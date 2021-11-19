Do you want to send a ‘Child of Foster Care’ to Camp?

Visalia Music School presents: A Night to Remember… Friday, December 3rd, from 7-9 pm. Attend and you can enjoy Music, Wine and Cheese. Everyone come enjoy the evening as we raffle off the infamous Christmas Wine Tree.

CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates, are partnering with West Coast Academics, Music and Performing Arts to send 20 ‘Children of Foster Care’ to Camp. .

West CAMPA, is located at Visalia Music School where the children will be attending Winter Break Music Camp. Classes will include Music, Arts & Crafts, Robotics, STEM and Strings.

Tickets for admission are $15 each and a bottle of wine. The Wine Christmas Tree, holds 52 bottles and will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased over the phone and there may be ticket available the night of the event.

In 2019, the tree auctioned off for $700, and this year we hope to see the wine tree help more children. The Winter Break Camps will be open to every child in our community. Camp weeks will be December 20-23. December 27-30 and January 3-7. These four day camps will help the children learn, take a break from the holidays and ensure lots of fun memories.

Please be a HERO to one of our deserving Visalia children.

Send Donations to 2332 W Whitendale, or call (559) 627-9500 or (559) 901-7741 to find out more information.