Adventist Health Medical Office Tulare expands services with addition of interventional cardiologist

Adventist Health Medical Office – Tulare is pleased to welcome board-certified interventional cardiologist Ankur Gupta, MD, to its practice. Dr. Gupta will spearhead the addition of cardiology services to the office and provide experienced cardiac care to the Tulare community.

Dr. Gupta earned his medical degree from Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and completed an internship at Government Medical College, both in India. His postdoctoral training continued with a residency in internal medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, followed by a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Baystate Medical Center – Tufts in Springfield, Massachusetts, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Connecticut – Hartford Hospital in Hartford.

As an interventional cardiologist, he performs the diagnostic studies needed to identify the location of blockages of the circulatory system. He specializes in several procedures such as cardiac catheterization, coronary intervention transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR), and PFO closure to treat the full range of cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and valvular heart disease, to name a few.

“My priority is to provide timely and exceptional care to each patient, using the latest evidence-based guidelines,” Dr. Gupta said.

Professional affiliations include the American College of Cardiology and American Society of Echocardiography, and he holds certifications in vascular interpretation, nuclear cardiology, adult echocardiography, general cardiology, and interventional cardiology. He also is a peer-reviewer and contributing author to DyanMed, an evidence-based clinical decision support tool, and peer-reviewer for Annals of Internal Medicine Journal.

When not caring for patients, he enjoys spending time with his family, swimming and biking.

Dr. Gupta is accepting new patients and may be reached at Adventist Health Medical Office – Tulare, located at 2059 N. Hillman St., with a phone number of 559-605-0090.