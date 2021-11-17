TJ Cox not running for CA-21, endorses Salas

From the office of Rudy Salas for Congress

TJ Cox, the former Democratic representative for California’s 21st Congressional District, today endorsed Assemblymember Rudy Salas. This latest endorsement adds to an impressive and growing list of leaders in the Central Valley and across the state who know Salas will flip this critical seat in 2022.

“There’s no question that Rudy gives us our best shot of flipping a seat from red to blue here in the Valley,” said former Congressmember TJ Cox. “No one knows their district better than Rudy. No one has delivered more for their district than Rudy. This year alone he has delivered over 50 million dollars for public safety, water and education. He’s raised wages for farmworkers and lowered healthcare costs for families. His track record as a fearless and independent representative for the Valley will serve him well in Congress.”

“It’s an honor to call TJ a friend and supporter,” said Assemblymember Rudy Salas. “I know how our communities are better-off as a result of his service.”

Upon launching his campaign, Politico described Salas as “Valadao’s greatest threat” while the AP said this campaign “could help tilt House control”. In 2020, Salas outperformed both Democrats above him on the ballot, cementing his reputation for consistently winning the toughest fights.