Valley PBS announces additions to board roster

Valley PBS has added five members to the Board of Directors as part of the ongoing mission to provide diversity and governance expertise to the board.

The five new members are architect Ralph Goldbeck AIA; Clint Olivier, chief executive officer of BizFed Central Valley; Andy Souza, chief administrative officer with Immanuel Schools; Marcelino Valdez, commodity broker with Olam Food Ingredients; and Jill Poulsen, teacher and researcher.

“One of our goals in this process is to search for people who are involved and connected to their communities,” new board president Jody Graves explained. “Per our bylaws, we can have up to 16 board members. We now have 10, and we are continuing our recruiting efforts.”

Having diverse backgrounds is a focus, along with seeking out new board members who bring expertise in education, the arts, veterans affairs and agriculture.

“Our goal is to tell the stories of this valley,” Graves said. “We have people with long histories here and these new members bring energy and purpose to the station.”

The full board meets five times a year at noon at the station, located at 1544 Van Ness in Fresno. To learn more, and to apply to join the Board of Directors, contact Nancy Borjas, chief operating officer, at 559-266-1800 for an application.

Since 1977, Valley PBS has been committed to enriching the lives of Valley residents through a combination of educational and entertaining programing and solid community outreach and service. Valley PBS is the primary PBS station for thousands of people across the Central Valley.