Tickets available for the production of Disney’s The Lion King Jr.

Journey through the African savannah with Simba as he overcomes his fears and becomes the king of Pride Rock in the Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.

The musical will be performed outdoors November 17-20 at the Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center amphitheater in Visalia. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. shows. Tickets for the four performances are now available at the receptionist desk of the Mooney Building at 6200 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia and in the Educational Resource Services library at the Doe Avenue complex, 7000 Doe Ave., Visalia. Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling (559) 651-3041. The cost of admission is $15 for general seating and $10 for picnic seating.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a live theatre event after such a long wait!” said co-director and choreographer Nicole Zweifel. “We are proud of the virtual work we have done during the pandemic and have met many new performers during the process. But nothing can replace the thrill of a live performance. It is why our company exists!”

Zweifel, who will retire next month, joined the young Theatre Company as a part-time choreographer in 1999. In 2001, she became the company’s full-time choreographer. “One of Nicole’s many strengths is her ability to work magic with students through movement and dance in the widest range of musical styles – from quiet, ethereal productions such as The Secret Garden to large, raucous shows such as West Side Story,” said Bethany Rader, Theatre Company director. “Her expertise has been one of the reasons Theatre Company shows look as professional as any adult company.”

The Lion King Jr. is based on the 1994 animated musical film The Lion King, which won two Golden Globes and two Academy Awards. The production tells the story of the lion cub, Simba, who deserts the throne after believing his father’s death was his fault. Living in the jungle with his new friends, Timon and Pumbaa, Simba is reminded that he is the rightful heir and returns home to save Pride Rock.

For more information about Lion King Jr., call the Theatre Company at (559) 651-1482 or visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo.