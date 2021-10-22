Visalia Unified beginning redistricting process

Visalia Unified School District has begun the process of redistricting its Board Trustee Areas based on the 2020 Census data. Board Trustee Areas are different from school attendance area boundaries and do not affect which schools students are assigned to attend.

In order to provide the community an opportunity to engage in this process, Visalia Unified will host four informational meetings to discuss the redistricting of Trustee Areas and gather community input on preliminary maps that will be considered for approval by its board on November 9, 2021.

Parents and community members are encouraged to attend these informational meetings and provide feedback on the preliminary maps. Please see the flyer for additional information.

VUSD will hold public meeting to receive public input on whether VUSD should adjust the current trustee area boundaries. Join and give your input at any of the upcoming public meeting:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Ridgeview Middle School

Multipurpose Room

3315 N. Akers Street

Visalia, CA 93291

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Valley Oak Middle School

Multipurpose Room

2000 N. Lovers Lane

Visalia CA 93292

Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

La Joya Middle School

Multipurpose Room

4711 W. La Vida Avenue

Visalia, CA 93277

Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Divisadero Middle School

Multipurpose Room

1200 S. Divisadero Street

Visalia, CA 93277