Visalia Unified beginning redistricting process

Visalia Unified School District has begun the process of redistricting its Board Trustee Areas based on the 2020 Census data. Board Trustee Areas are different from school attendance area boundaries and do not affect which schools students are assigned to attend.
In order to provide the community an opportunity to engage in this process, Visalia Unified will host four informational meetings to discuss the redistricting of Trustee Areas and gather community input on preliminary maps that will be considered for approval by its board on November 9, 2021.
Parents and community members are encouraged to attend these informational meetings and provide feedback on the preliminary maps. Please see the flyer for additional information.
VUSD will hold public meeting to receive public input on whether VUSD should adjust the current trustee area boundaries. Join and give your input at any of the upcoming public meeting:
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeview Middle School
Multipurpose Room
3315 N. Akers Street
Visalia, CA 93291
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Valley Oak Middle School
Multipurpose Room
2000 N. Lovers Lane
Visalia CA 93292
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
La Joya Middle School
Multipurpose Room
4711 W. La Vida Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Divisadero Middle School
Multipurpose Room
1200 S. Divisadero Street
Visalia, CA 93277