Steve Wilbur introduced as 2022 World Ag Expo Chairman

After a 16-month wait, the 2022 World Ag Expo® season was kicked off by Show Chairman Steve Wilbur on Saturday, September 25. The “Kickoff Dinner” was attended by volunteers, staff, and invited guests at the Social Hall on the International Agri-Center® grounds. For many, it was the first time they had seen each other since the 2020 show.

“This is a great night,” gushed Wilbur. “It is so good to be back together and working on a farm show!”

A local cotton farmer, Wilbur also runs a dairy with his family, grows feed and multiple row crops. He has previously served as the International Agri-Center® Board Chair, as well as being the 2014 Chairman of the California Cotton Growers Association and serving on the board of Cotton Inc.

The 2022 show proclaims World Ag Expo® is “Back in Agtion,” a play on words with a few meanings. While COVID-19 sidelined the live show in 2021, farmers and ag professionals never stopped working during the pandemic. Volunteers and staff are ready to bring back the live show and provide a place for everyone in ag to meet, shop, and learn something new. Plus, “Agtion” is a Dad-joke style play on “Action” reminding people that farm shows are a fun place to be.

“We’re so happy to be back,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “The 2021 digital show was an interesting experience, but we’re ready to get our boots on the show grounds to work with our exhibitors and host our attendees.”

The annual show is produced by the International Agri-Center®, a non-profit focused on agriculture education year-round.

Entering its 55th year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow in the world. In 2020, the show saw 106,357 attendees from 46 states and 56 countries. With more than 1,400 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States. Applications are open online for seminar submissions at https://bit.ly/WAE22SeminarApp and the Top-10 New Products Contest at https://bit.ly/WAE22Top10App.

Tickets are on sale online now at https://bit.ly/WAE22Tickets, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies and seminars covering international trade, irrigation, ag policy, hemp, and more, there is something for every ag professional at the 2022 World Ag Expo®. The 55th edition will run Tuesday, February 8 through Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.

For more information, visit www.worldagexpo.org.