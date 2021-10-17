Tulare Local Healthcare District Seeking Applicants to Fill Board Vacancy

The Tulare Local Healthcare District is currently accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors due to the resignation of Senovia Gutierrez that was effective October 1. The appointment will be made by a vote of the Board to fill the vacancy by the end of November. Once appointed, the new Director will serve for just under one year, the remaining balance of Ms. Gutierrez’s term, before the position will be up for election.

The Directors on the five-member Board are elected by voters in the Tulare Local Healthcare District to serve a four-year term. All Directors must be registered voters within the Tulare Local Healthcare District. In accordance with the District’s bylaws and California law, a mid-term vacancy is filled by a vote of the remaining Board of Directors following a thirty (30) day public notice period and the interviewing of qualified interested parties by the remaining Board members. The person appointed to fill the current vacancy must reside within the District 3 boundaries and shall hold office until the next election in November 2022. The selection of the Board’s newest Director is expected to be made prior to November 30, 2021.

“We appreciate Senovia Gutierrez’s service to the district and wish her the very best in her new career move. The devotion she showed to the health and well-being of all district residents and commitment to moving us forward is to be commended”, said Kevin Northcraft, President of the District’s Board of Directors. “This is an exciting time for the district, as we advance towards the completion of the Tower project and additional medical office space to meet the needs of our residents. We encourage those applicants who share our desire to provide safe, efficient and technologically advanced healthcare to the diverse residents of our region to apply,” he continued.

The district is also currently involved in the recruitment of a new CEO with the pending retirement of Sandra Ormonde on December 1, 2021. Applications for this position are due on October 8, 2021. For those applicants seeking more information about the CEO position visit

www.tularelocalhealthcaredistrict.org/hospital-employee-recruitment/.

Those qualified applicants interested in serving on the Tulare Local Healthcare District Board of Directors must deliver a letter indicating their interest and qualifications to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 1136 Tulare, CA 93275. Letters of interest must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, for acceptance. Visit www.tularelocalhealthcaredistrict.org to learn more.