School Board Vacancy for Trustee Area 4

A Press Release From VUSD

The Board of Trustees of the Visalia Unified School District recently took action to open an application window for any individuals interested in filling the current board member vacancy for Trustee Area 4.

The Board also established a meeting date to interview applicants for the Board seat and make the provisional appointment. The vacancy on the Board was created by the resignation of John L. Crabtree, effective October 1, 2021.

Whomever the Board appoints to the position will serve until December 9, 2022.

The application window runs from October 8, 2021 through October 22, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Applicants must complete a n application packet. The application packet may be picked up in person at the Visalia Unified School District Office, 5000 W. Cypress Avenue, Visalia. California law requires that applicants meet the following minimum eligibility requirements to be considered for provisional appointment to the Board:

• The applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

• The applicant must be a citizen of California.

• The applicant must be a resident of Trustee Area 4.

• The applicant must be a registered voter.

• The applicant must not be disqualified from holding a civil office.

Interested applicants are invited to complete the application packet and submit it to the VUSD District Office [5000 West Cypress Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277] or by email to Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza [[email protected]] by 4:00 p.m. on October 22, 2021.

On October 26, 2021, a screening committee will post the names of applicants who will be invited to participate in an interview. On November 2, 2021, the Board will interview applicants for the vacant position in an open meeting. The Board will, at that time, consider making the provisional appointment and the selected individual will be administered the oath of office.

For more information, please contact the VUSD Superintendent’s Office at (559) 730-7522.

–