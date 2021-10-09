Tulare County Library invites teens to TeenTober

Teens 13-18 are invited to join the Tulare County Library for TeenTober movies and more. Lindsay and Visalia Branch Libraries presents free outdoor movie nights during the month of October. Visalia’s movie eyes a new action hero with a haunted past this Saturday, October 29, 2021, from 6:30-8:30pm. Lindsay features a film with a new twist on a classic villain showing us nothing is really black and white Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6-8pm. Both films are rated PG13. Bring your own blankets, chairs, and snacks. The branches and bathrooms will be closed and leave glass containers at home.

Check with Lindsay and Visalia Branches for more information on these events and more. Go online at www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary/ to see our new Young Adult titles, polls, and activities for youth and teens.

Teentober, developed by Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA), is a month-long celebration that strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by their Library to help them develop new skills and fuel their passions. Teentober merges YALSA’s successful and long-standing Teen Tech Week™ and Teen Read Week™ initiatives into one program to celebrate teen services in libraries and enhance relationships with community partners.

