Join the City of Visalia for redistricting mapping workshops

The City of Visalia needs your input! The city’s redistricting process is underway, and officials are inviting the public to join in at upcoming mapping workshops.

The two mapping workshops will include information on the redistricting process from National Demographic Corporation. Officials will ask the public for their input on communities of interest, an overview of the mapping tools will be provided, and more information will be available for the public.

Redistricting workshop details:

Mapping Workshop #1 will be on October 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Whitendale Community Center (630 W. Beech Ave., Visalia)

Mapping Workshop #2 will be on October 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Anthony Community Center (345 N. Jacob St., Visalia)

This meeting is open to the public and community members of all ages, so there will be tables set-up in the back of the room for younger Visalians who may need their own space away for homework time or quiet activities.

Spanish language interpretation will be available at these workshops. Please call (559) 713-4900 (TTY) 48-hours in advance of the scheduled meeting time to request signing services.

For more information on the City of Visalia redistricting process, mapping tools, FAQs and more, visit www.visalia.city/drawvisalia. For questions, contact Allison Mackey, Communications Manager, at (559) 713-4535 or [email protected]