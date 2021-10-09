Hispanic Heritage Month museum exhibition features Richard Torrez Jr

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Tulare Historical Museum is holding an art exhibition, Embracing Identity: Celebrating Hispanic Culture in the Arts, from now until October 23. The exhibition is free to the community and located at 444 West Tulare Avenue in Tulare.

One exhibit is Richard Torrez Jr: Upholding a Tulare Family Legacy. Torrez is a super heavyweight boxer who took home the silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics this August. The exhibit highlights Torrez’s roots in a boxing family and his journey to the Summer Games.

In 2016, as a student at Mission Oak High School in Tulare, Torrez was nominated as a Kid of Character during the CHARACTER COUNTS! Week campaign. With that honor, he was selected for the Provident-Salierno Family Foundation Award for the Pillar of Respect.

The second exhibit is by the Hispanic Alliance for Culture, Education, and Recognition. It contains colorful ceramic pottery, Mariachi hats, photographs, flyers, and Folklorico dresses.

On Friday, September 24, there will be a free artist reception from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. There will also be a free Hispanic Heritage Month event on Saturday, September 25, from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. Along with the exhibits, the event will include live music by Rosalinda Verde Alexander at noon, food by Taco Riendo, a vintage car show, and Folklorico dancers at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the museum’s events, visit tularehistoricalmuseum.org.

To nominate your own Kid of Character, fill out the form at tcoe.org/KidsOfCharacter by Friday, September 24. The Pillars of Character K-12 students can be nominated for are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Last year during CHARACTER COUNTS! Week, over 4,600 students from 143 schools in Tulare County were recognized. This year’s 26th annual CHARACTER COUNTS! Week Celebration is October 18 – 23.