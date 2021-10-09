Día de los Muertos storytime en español set for October 16, 2021

Día de los Muertos, a deeply-rooted celebration going back to the Aztec empire over 3,000 years ago, continues as a tradition to this day in Mexico, the United States, and many Central American countries. This celebration of life honors the memory of family members that have departed by creating altars and including offerings to the souls that come to visit their families on November 2nd. Día de los Muertos is not, as is commonly thought, a Mexican version of Halloween, though the two holidays do share some traditions, including costumes and parades.

The Tulare County Library will honor this day with a special storytime in Spanish Story Time featuring La Catrina de Visalia, Lety Valencia. People of all ages are welcome to join us at the Visalia Branch on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for this outside event. In case the air quality is bad, the event will be moved indoors.

Lety Valencia is widely known in the Central Valley and across California as La Catrina, a figure that has come to represent Día de los Muertos since the late 1800’s. La Catrina was first imagined by Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada. For over a decade, she has taught the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos at community events with schools and organizations working to bring the bright colors and joy to this day of remembrance.

This event is sponsored by The Friends of the Tulare County Library.