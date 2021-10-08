Tulare County Fair celebrates success

The Tulare County Fair drew a record number of attendees and generated much-needed funding to support the 2022 fair, announced CEO Dena Rizzardo.

“We are so grateful for the attendees, the entertainers and the exhibitors who participated and helped make the 2021 fair a huge success,” Rizzardo said. “And our youth benefitted from a very successful livestock auction. We are grateful to all who helped launch this successful community gathering.”

The Junior Fair Board was active again this year, she noted, providing extra help throughout the run of the fair while also learning about leadership. The annual Quilts of Honor event was another success, with quilts presented to veterans as a way to honor their service.

The fair featured new attractions and new rides, and a variety of musical entertainment.

“Our goal was to deliver a fair that offered something for everyone, while being very aware of the need to keep the fairgrounds clean and safe. I’m pleased to say that we delivered that,” Rizzardo said.

For information on the Tulare County Fair, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.