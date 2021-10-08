40th Annual Christmas Tree celebrates the end of “Prohibition” Friday, December 3, 2021

Attention all gents and gals, It’s time to grab your closest pals. Christmas Tree tickets are selling fast, This annual event is unsurpassed. December 3rd is sure to be the bee’s knees, Join us for a step into the roaring ’20s. We’ll drink champagne, and dance under the stars, toasting our bourbon, whiskey, and smoking cigars. The Speakeasy is here for only one night. Prohibition is ending; let’s do it up, right!

There’s a new Christmas Tree in town! Generosity and grandeur are combined as the Visalia Chamber of Commerce presents the 40th Annual Christmas Tree at the Speakeasy set to kick off Friday, December 3rd, 2021, at the… speakeasy location to be disclosed to ticket holders November 29th.

Hosted by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce, the Annual Christmas Tree Auction has become a local holiday tradition. Each year more than 1,500 people dressed in their finest holiday attire kick off the season with a giving spirit. Christmas Tree is the event and not to be missed!

The Annual Christmas Tree Auction raises money and awareness for non-profit organizations impacting Visalia. More than four million dollars has been raised for local charities over the last 39 years. Underscoring the significance of this annual event, the Christmas Tree Auction is the primary fundraising mechanism for participating non-profits.

Volunteers have already started designing and decorating 14 small 5′ Christmas trees to be silently auctioned the night of the event. Additionally, that evening’s proceeds from silent auction items will benefit more than 20 local charities.

Sponsorship Information:

Sponsorship opportunities are available for a limited time only. All sponsorships must be confirmed by Friday, October 29th. Businesses interested in sponsoring the 40th Annual Christmas Tree Auction should contact Charlie Saponara the Visalia Chamber of Commerce for details at 559-734-5876, [email protected] Sponsorships include recognition on printed materials, social media, tickets to the event, and more.

Tickets:

VIP Tickets, Tables, and lounges have sold out!

General Admission tickets are currently still available. Tickets are $130.00 per person or $250.00 per couple and include appetizers, wine tasting, dancing, entertainment, and silent auction. General Admission entrance is 6:00 pm; purchase tickets online at visaliachamber.org/cta.