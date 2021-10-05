Visalia Cemetery Board vacancy to be filled by Tulare County

Trustee Pat Felts for the Visalia Public Cemetery District handed in her resignation in August. The cemetery is in Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian’s district who will be appointing Felt’s replacement.

Tulare County Board of Supervisors is asking for interested individuals to apply.

Felts was appointed as trustee in December of 2018 to replace Trustee Shirley Salas who passed away while holding office. Felt’s term was to end January of 2023.

According to a press release from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors,

The responsibilities of the District include:

Setting prices, rules, and policies that govern the Cemetery, all within the scope of the California Health and Safety Code, which governs all public cemetery districts

Oversee the day-to-day functions of the Cemetery

Applicants must be registered voters who live in the District. The District is larger than the city of Visalia and includes unincorporated areas – please check with the Visalia Public Cemetery District to see if your address is in the District.

The Visalia Public Cemetery District has a five-member board. While the board members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors, the District is independent of the County. Trustees are appointed for four-year terms. The Board of Trustees meets on a monthly basis. The District provides a stipend of $100 for attending a meeting.

The Special District Application is available at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkoftheboard/index.cfm/boards-and-commissions/ under Boards, Commissions, and Committees, or you can contact Kirsten Bain at the Clerk of the Board’s office at (559) 636-5000.