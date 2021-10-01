The Big Tulare Swap-O-Rama is Back at the International Agri-Center®

Vintage cars, parts, motorcycles, automobilia, and more will be for sale at The Big Tulare Swap-O-Rama at the International Agri-Center® on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The auto-focused swap meet will be held on the International Agri-Center® show grounds in Tulare with gates opening to the public at 7:00 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and children 12 and under are free; tickets are sold at the gate.

A new event produced by the International Agri-Center® for the first time in May this year, the Swap-O-Rama is back for a more intimate Fall edition.

“The May event was so popular, we knew we needed to be back in the Fall,” said Jim Holguin, car enthusiast and Sponsorship Manager at the International Agri-Center®. “We’re seeing a lot of sellers return and we’ll have something for just about everyone who loves vintage cars and motorcycles.”

Attendees can enjoy outdoor shopping, food, and vintage cars and motorcycles. Vendors will be selling tires, parts, cars, custom creations, vintage signs, gas pumps, and more. The event is the perfect place to find parts for vintage or classic cars and motorcycles or buy a classic car in the Borderline Classics Car Corral.

The Swap-O-Rama has sold 293,000 square feet of swap space; limited spaces are still available during move-in on Friday. The event will take place on the west side of the International Agri-Center® grounds, immediately behind the Heritage Complex. The Borderline Classics Car Corral will be on the cement parking lot to the south of the Heritage Complex building. Parking is free and available by entering Gate D from Laspina Street.

The Swap-O-Rama will be following common sense COVID-19 safety guidelines which include mask-wearing and social distancing. If attendees are not feeling well the day of the show, they are encouraged to stay home.

For more information, please visit https://events.internationalagricenter.com/public-events/the-big-tulare-swap-o-rama/