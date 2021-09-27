Crush Party Features Flavors of California & Local Region

From the Tulare Chamber of Commerce

For the seventh year, the College of Sequoias Foundation and Tulare Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to present Crush Party. This event showcasing premium California wines, local restaurants, caterers, and breweries, will be held on the evening of Friday, October 1st outside at the COS Tulare Campus Center. Wineries and eateries will be providing tastings from their establishments. Crush Party also features a silent auction and an opportunity drawing for 109 bottles of wine.

“Crush Party is always a lively and enjoyable event. The opportunity to sample the cuisine from area restaurants, taste fine California wines, and socialize in the upbeat, outdoor atmosphere, makes for a fun end of the week event for our guests,” said Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter who added, “You definitely want to attend, experience the offerings, and support the COS Foundation and the education programs of the Chamber.”

The event is made possible by the partnership of presenting sponsors AltSys Solar Inc., Altura Centers for Health, Family HealthCare Network, Kaweah Health, the International Agri-Center, JD Heiskell & Co., Lagomarsino Group, Land O’Lakes, Saputo, Total Property Management and Valley Strong Credit Union.

Admission to Crush Party is $60 per person and limited to those age 21 and over. The Wine Tree opportunity drawing entrance is $20 per ticket donation. Event tickets are available online at www.tularechamber.org, by calling 686-1547, or at the Tulare Chamber office located at 220 E. Tulare Avenue, Tulare. The event happens 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday, October 1st at COS Tulare located at 4999 E. Bardsley Avenue.