Kings Canyon National Park Now Largely Closed, New Evacuation Warnings

Press release from the National Park Service and Tulare County Sheriff

Large portions of Kings Canyon National Park have now been closed due to KNP Complex Fire activity, with further closures expected. Also, Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for the Wilsonia area of Kings Canyon National Park in Tulare County.

The closure includes:

All lands within the boundaries of Sequoia National Park west of the Pacific Crest Trail.

All lands of Kings Canyon National Park west of the Generals Highway and south of Highway 180.

All lands within the wilderness of Kings Canyon National Park west of the Pacific Crest Trail and south of the ridgeline which lies north of Ionian Basin.

For a map of Sequoia and Kings Canyon closures in effect visit go.nps.gov/SEKIClosures

All campgrounds in Kings Canyon National Park were closed effective September 18 through at least September 25. This includes all campgrounds in Cedar Grove and Grant Grove. All concession services closed today, September 19, including lodging, retail, and food service. Access into wilderness from Kings Canyon trailheads is no longer permitted.

Grant Grove and Cedar Grove are currently open, but visitors should prepare for hazardous air quality, smoke, and low visibility. Visitor services are very limited in these areas. We recommend coming prepared with food, drinks, N95 masks, and a full tank of gas. These areas could close with little notice.

For current information we ask visitors to rely on web and social media, as many of our park employees that would typically provide information over the phone or in person have been evacuated or are under evacuation warning. Most current information about park closures and conditions can be found here: www.nps.gov/seki . Most current information about the KNP Complex Fire can be found here: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7838/

Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an EVACUATION WARNING for the Wilsonia area of Kings Canyon National Park in Tulare County. The warning includes all structures, side roads, associated roads, and forest service roads, due to the KNP Complex Fire. Evacuation warnings are voluntary. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. If individuals feel they need more time, please consider leaving the area now. The temporary evacuation point, where you may find information and assistance, is at the Woodlake Community Center at 145 N. Magnolia. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals (60+) who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462. When preparing to evacuate, please consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. If you are able to evacuate your domestic animals, remember to pack food, leashes, and other items. If you are not able to plan to evacuate your domestic animals or livestock, please make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting your animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website at: https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/animal-evacuation-form/.