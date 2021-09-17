Tulare County’s largest job fair returns September 29

The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Tulare County Employment Connection, is proud to host the 29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Visalia Convention Center from 9:00 – 3:00 pm.

The Job Fair connects job seekers and businesses throughout the Central Valley. Attendees gain access to job leads, on-the-spot interviews, resume review, and an opportunity to discuss their qualifications and experience with local employers. More than 90 employers from multiple industries including healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, retail, hospitality, and food services are scheduled to attend, representing more than 2,000 job opportunities. In addition to meeting with employers, job seekers will have the opportunity to network with local job placement organizations and educational institutions and learn about job training options. Attendees are encouraged to wear professional attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

“Events like the Tulare County Job Fair, which connect the valley’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our local economy,” stated Adam Peck, Executive Director, Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County. “As local businesses and workers recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, the job fair will help us build a stronger, more prosperous Tulare County,” Peck added.

The 29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair is a free event for job seekers. The event will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 am, the second session will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. In honor of their service to our nation, Veterans will be allowed to enter the job fair at 8:30 am before the public can enter at 9:00 am. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the job fair at www.tularecountyjobs.com. The Job Fair website includes several resources, including how to prepare for a job fair, what to bring, directions, transportation options, and COVID-19 updates. Masks will be required for all attendees, employers, and staff members.

This year the job fair will include partners who will provide additional resources for job seekers. Proteus Inc. will have their Mobile Resource Bus onsite providing job seekers the opportunity to access computers, printers, and the internet. The mobile unit will allow job seekers to update resumes and fill out online applications on the spot.

In addition to the Proteus Mobile Resource Unit, Tulare County Health and Human Services will hold a vaccination event during the job fair in the Courtyard outside the Convention Center. Job seekers and members of the public who would like to get vaccinated can register in advance at myturn.ca.gov. Walk-ups are also being accepted. The vaccination event is scheduled from 9:00 – 3:00 pm.

Thank you to the following employers for sponsoring the 29th Annual Tulare County Job Fair: IBEW Local 100, Ruiz Foods, Harris Ranch Beef Company & Central Valley Meat Packing, College of the Sequoias, Sierra View Medical Center, Kaweah Health, United Staffing Associates, Graphic Packaging International, Hydrite Chemical Co, Career Development Institute, Tucoemas AS FC, Turning Point of Central California, Porterville College, California Dairies, Proteus Inc., Lazer Broadcasting, and Momentum Broadcasting.