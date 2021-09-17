Sequoia Union carnival to be held October 2

Sequoia Union in Lemon Cove will be holding their annual Carnival Saturday, October 2nd, from 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Sequoia Union Elementary is located in the foothills tucked beneath Kaweah Lake and Sierra Mountains at 23958 AVE. 324, Lemon Cove.

For decades the parents and staff, along with the generous help of the community, have held a Carnival to raise funds for S.U. With the events of the past year the carnival didn’t happen in 2020 but this small school will not be deterred. The realities of the current circumstances prompted the parents to put on their thinking caps and they made some modifications. The tough choice was made to omit class hosted carnival booth games in favor of keeping a more streamlined approach for everyone’s comfort level, but really play up all the things great about a Fall Festival.

Making it safely accessible, the silent auction which brings together some of the best our community has to offer, will be available online as well as viewing in person. Utilizing the technology available you can go to https://go.eventgrovefundraising.com/home/sequoiaunion . The auction will open on Thursday September 30th at 8:00 a.m. and closes October 2nd at 9:00 p.m.

In addition to our online auction S.U. wants you to know, “we couldn’t do fall at S.U. without these ol’ carnival staples like the Chicken Drop!” referencing a 50/50 style game that you have to see to believe. Students from the broadcasting class will be livestreaming the event via the school’s Facebook page. You may get a chance to splash some of the staff with a water tank drop that will make you want to step right up and see if you have what it takes to hit the target and soak some of our favorite folks out at S.U.

The 8th grade class as always will host an amazing dinner that this year will be offered for pick-up as well as dining in. Tickets are $10 and include deep pit beef, cheesy potatoes, beans, salad, dinner rolls, a drink and dessert! Dinner is available beginning at 5:30 and until 9:00 p.m. Parking is available for those taking their food to go. If dining in, enjoy a game of bingo and win prizes.

Raffle tickets are available for $10 as well. Prizes include cash, a 50” T.V., Air Pods, 4 tickets to Magic Mountain, 4 tickets to Great WolfLodge, and a 12 gauge shotgun. Something new this year, a Pumpkin Patch! Showcasing the bounty of local growers’ talents in cultivating the season’s staple. Pick that perfect pumpkin or take pictures with friends and family, maybe even get your face painted.

“I think we have a little something for everyone (online or on campus). Join us! Supporting our students and helping to make our fundraiser a success is the fiber that weaves the communities of Exeter, Lemon Cove, and Woodlake together.

“It’s why we chose to raise our kids here.” Heather Blevins, Sequoia Union mom of three.