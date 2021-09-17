CSET now recruiting for 2021-22 #LEAD program

The Community Services Employment Training (CSET) Youth Department is pleased to announce the recruitment for the #LEAD (Leading, Educating, Advocating, and Dedication) Program. #LEAD is a Leadership and College/Career Readiness program for high school juniors and seniors in Visalia, Tulare, Porterville, or Dinuba/Cutler-Orosi.

“As #LEAD enters its ninth consecutive year, we look forward to connecting a cohort of local young people to tools and resources that will boost their leadership skills and development,” shared Kylie Gonzales, #LEAD Facilitator. “Leaders will engage in team-building activities and meet other young professionals throughout Tulare County who share similar passions and commitment to civic engagement in their communities,” added Matthew Glasgow, #LEAD facilitator.

By participating in the #LEAD program, local youth will gain access to employment opportunities, college readiness, peer support, and dedicated mentors from various professions. Through bi-weekly sessions facilitated by CSET staff and guest speakers, members will learn about time management, mental health, healthy relationships, study habits, financial literacy, résumé building, and more. Students engage in volunteer service with non-profit organizations and attend youth conferences. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, members visited universities during two field trips to a California State University (CSU) and University of California (UC) campus. This year, college trips are contingent upon CDC mandates and guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to exploring alternative options by tuning in to live virtual campus tours provided by the universities.

To apply, candidates must complete an online application at www.cset.org/lead by September 24, 2021. Candidates must be a high school junior or senior in Visalia, Tulare, Porterville, or Dinuba/Cutler-Orosi to apply. Those who submit an application will be invited to a virtual small group interview in the first week of October 2021.

For more information regarding the #LEAD program and its application process, please contact #LEAD facilitators:

The #LEAD staff and board are honored to provide this continuous leadership program to young people in our region with the support of the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.