City of Porterville’s $100 vaccine incentive continues

Following the success of Porterville’s Vaccine Roundup in August, community members receiving a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the Sierra View Medical Center-Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic will once again receive a $100 gift card to a local Porterville business if they receive either dose of the vaccine on September 16, 17 or 18. This will be the second installment of the Vaccine Roundup event.

Stimulating the Local Economy

The $100 gift cards to local Porterville businesses are being supplied by the City of Porterville with federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. Through a partnership between the City of Porterville and Sierra View Medical Center, City Council and hospital administration leaders are raising awareness regarding the importance of the vaccine while using available funding to also stimulate the local economy.

Plenty to Go Around

The first installment of Porterville’s Vaccine Roundup (Friday, August 27) resulted in more than 350 COVID-19 vaccinations. Well in excess of the number of $100 Gift Cards available on site, the City of Porterville quickly responded by issuing $100 Gift Card IOUs to the more than one hundred community members unable to receive their Gift Card at the event.

Community members who visited the vaccination clinic on August 27 and did not receive their gift card that day are asked to please visit the vaccination clinic at 385 Pearson Dr. to receive their gift card on any day between September 16, 17, 18. Instead of mailing the gift cards, all recipients are being contacted to pick them up in person. A photo ID and vaccination record is required.

Walk-In Appointments Welcomed. Pre-Scheduled Appointments Encouraged

Walk-in appointments continue to be welcome but pre-scheduled appointments are recommended and may be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. Wait times at the Community Vaccination Clinic may vary but pre-registering will help the staff at the vaccination clinic more quickly provide vaccinations for each patient.