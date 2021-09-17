Celebrate the harvest season at Oktoberfest 2021

For the seventh year, the Visalia Chamber of Commerce will host Oktoberfest at Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch in Visalia, California on Friday, September 24th. This annual community festival will bring live bands, food samples from local restaurants, as well as the much anticipated beer and wine tastings. Oktoberfest is hosted by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and presented by Budweiser, with event sponsors: Bueno Beverage, Vossler Farms, Visalia Mall, Patrick L. Salazar – State Farm Agent, Visalia Ceramic Tile and SS Shirts.

Oktoberfest 2021 is the perfect way to kick off the fall season. Live entertainment will be provided by local bands The Appletons, JJ Brown Band, and Joe Peters. Building on the success of 2019’s record breaking attendance, Oktoberfest 2021 is expected to attract up to 1,500 people and more than 60 vendors.

General admission tickets are $50 and will sell out prior to the event. Ticket admission includes live entertainment, food and a mug for beer and wine tasting.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.visaliachamber.org/oktoberfest. For more information including vendor application, call the Visalia Chamber at (559)734-5876 or go to www.visaliachamber.org.