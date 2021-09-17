20 years of blues in downtown Hanford

Main Street Hanford and Michelob Ultra present the 20th Annual Blues and Roots Festival in downtown Hanford. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 18th from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. under the stars, in beautiful Civic Park. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes as well as your blankets or lawn chairs for a fantastic evening of Blues in downtown Hanford.

This Saturday night, the Daniel Castro Band will be on stage in front of the Civic Auditorium in Civic Park. Describing Daniel Castro as a blues artist doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. A highly accomplished guitarist and singer/songwriter with a strong musical point of view grounded in the very best blues traditions, is more like it. Combine those talents with original blues-based material and you begin to understand Daniel’s strengths as an artist. Well-known for being a dynamic performer who “leaves it all on the stage” night after night, Daniel brings crowds to their feet with his blistering solos, soulful singing, and tight arrangements. Daniel has always played with seasoned musicians, but with his newest incarnation, the Daniel Castro Band raises the bar and is truly a force to be reckoned with.

The festival will be rounded out by Bill Clifton’s Chicken and Whiskey Band, Chris Bolen’s Electric Grease, and Hanford’s own, Travis Brooks. The festivities start at 5:30 with food vendors and a large beer and wine garden. Festivalgoers are asked to bring (low back) lawn chairs and/or blankets, and don’t forget your dancing shoes. There will be a beer and wine garden featuring Michelob Ultra and Bud Light products and ice chests will not be allowed. Main Street Hanford is excited to present one of the only FREE Blues Festivals in the country for the past twenty years. Come out and let’s give these bands a big Hanford welcome!

Bring your appetite because there is a great line-up of food vendors including, Fatte Albert’s Pizza, Toshiko’s, Quesadilla Gorilla, Colimas Tacos and Chicken Shack to tempt your taste buds. There will also be dessert and snack options available.

Remember, admission is FREE for the Blues & Roots Festival, so invite your friends and come to downtown Hanford for a fabulous evening of Blues! “We are so excited to finally get to host our 20th Annual Blues & Roots Festival.” Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford says the organization is ready to celebrate their 20th year after having to cancel the annual event in 2020. “We have volunteers and staff working hard to bring you the best Blues Festival in the valley and we hope the community will come out and support the event,” said Brown.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. No bottles, cans or ice chests allowed.

For additional information, contact Main Street Hanford at (559) 582-9457. For more information about The Daniel Castro Band visit danielcastro.com.