Tulare County Issues New Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Three Rivers Meeting in Memorial Bldg

From the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Boudreaux is issuing a EVACUATION ORDERS for a portion of Three Rivers. The Orders cover Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary, including associated structures along both sides of HWY 198 to the Park Boundary. The orders include Oak Grove Bridge down to HWY 198, including Sierra King Dr, Crest Lane, Hammond Dr, Oak Grove Dr., NOT including Dinely Dr.

The Tulare County Sheriff has issued new evacuation warnings for all structures within the Edison Dr., Cherokee Oaks Dr., Crystal Dr., Grouse Dr., Elk Dr., Meadow Dr., Quail Dr., Oak Ridge Dr., Ferndale Dr., Terminus Dr., Pierce Dr., Red Tail Lane, effective immediately, due to the KNP Complex fire activity.

THREE RIVERS COMMUNITY MEETING TONIGHT – 9/14/21 at 5 p.m.

Another community meeting will take place tonight, September 14, at 5 p.m. at the Three Rivers Memorial Building, located at 43490 Sierra Dr, Three Rivers, CA. As before, the meeting will be live streamed on the parks’ Facebook page and will be available afterwards for viewing there and on Inciweb in the “videos” section. Please wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

CURRENT EVACUATION ORDERS:

-Silver City and Cabin Cove area on Mineral King Road

-Community of Sycamore within the Sequoia National Park

-Three Rivers: Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary, including associated structures along both sides of HWY 198 to the Park Boundary. Including, Oak Grove Bridge down to HWY 198, including Sierra King Dr, Crest Lane, Hammond Dr, Oak Grove Dr. NOT including Dinely Dr.

CURRENT EVACUATION WARNINGS:

-Three Rivers: All structures from Old Three Rivers Rd and Blossom Dr to South Fork Dr, including South Fork Dr up HWY 198 to Mineral King Dr, including North Fork Dr, also including all side roads along HWY 198 to Mineral King Dr.