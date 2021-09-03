Tulare County Fair to feature tribute bands, barnyard show, ventriloquist, more

The 2021 Tulare County Fair will be full of fun rides and fun food, the Destruction Derby, the livestock competitions, five days of great music and more.

The fair opens on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with “It’s a New Beginning” as the theme of the year.

The Bud Light Stage will be the center of attention for music lovers, as the fair welcomes a Country Artists Tribute Show (Tributes to Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood) on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Journey Revisited performs on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept.17, features Earth to Mars, a tribute to Bruno Mars at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 features an Atomic Punks van Halen Tribute at 9 p.m. The final day of the fair features a Karla Perez Tribute to Selena at 8 p.m.

All Bud Light Stage entertainment is free with paid Fair admission.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Stage will offer sword swallowing, magic, hypnosis and more, throughout the five days of the fair.

The Tulare County Fair Family Stage will feature the Kiddle Karoo Barnyard Show, ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Green and more.

Online entries for livestock and still exhibits are being accepted, and admission and grandstand event tickets are on sale.

The annual opening day fair parade is back, thanks to the Tulare Kiwanis Club. Another special event, the Quilts of Honor ceremony on opening day, recognizes and honors veterans for their service to our country. The form to nominate a veteran is available online or by calling 686-4707 for more details.

For information on the Tulare County Fair, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.