Tulare County Fair announces safety precautions

The Tulare County Fair, Sept. 15 through 19, will deliver fun food, great rides and a commitment to supporting a healthy fair experience.

As recommended by the State of California, fairgoers are encouraged to be tested and vaccinated and to attend the Fair if they are feeling well and healthy. COVID testing is available on the fairgrounds in Building 1.

Free masks will be provided at each gate. Hand sanitizers and handwashing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds for an additional level of protection.

“Most of our activities are outside and therefore well ventilated,” noted Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the fair. “And overall, we are doing our part to provide a safe family environment. We recommend that families do a health check at home to be sure they are healthy prior to coming to the fair. If you aren’t feeling well, please stay home.”

The fair will be full of fun rides and fun food, the Destruction Derby, the livestock competitions, five days of great music and more.

The Bud Light Stage will be the center of attention for music lovers, as the fair welcomes a Country Artists Tribute Show (Tributes to Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood) on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Journey Revisited performs on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m., and Friday, Sept.17, features Earth to Mars, a tribute to Bruno Mars at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 features an Atomic Punks van Halen Tribute. The final day of the fair features a Karla Perez Tribute to Selena at 8 p.m.

All Bud Light Stage entertainment is free with paid Fair admission.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Stage will offer sword swallowing, magic, hypnosis and more, throughout the five days of the fair.

The Tulare County Fair Family Stage will feature the Kiddle Karoo Barnyard Show, ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Green and more.

Fair admission and grandstand event tickets are on sale, and the annual opening day fair parade is back, thanks to the Tulare Kiwanis Club. Another special event, the Quilts of Honor ceremony on opening day, recognizes and honors veterans for their service to our country.

For information on the Tulare County Fair, visit www.tcfair.org or call 686-4707.