“This Rebellion must be put down,” recall Newsom

Gavin Newsom is a tyrant who comes from political lineage. His aunt is currently Speaker of the House of Representatives. Gavin comes from the bay area, and like the majority of bay area residents, he does not believe that the other side of Paso Robles exists. Gavin Newsom is extremely rich, and continues to get richer through his corruption. As Governor, he has promised the construction of Dams, has Promised us improved infrastructure, and an agricultural response. None of which have happened. Gavin Newsom, yes, is concerned about the drought, but only when it affects his winery. The only infrastructure has been his choo choo train to nowhere, and Gavin has proven himself to be the most agriculturally unfriendly Governor in our State’s vast history. Believe me, I should know, I’m an FFA member.

Now you may be asking, “Why does our state’s agriculture matter to ourselves, and our country?” Well, I’m glad you asked, California is the agricultural hub of the world. We offer a vast variety of stone fruits, grape products, nuts, dairy products, beef, poultry, and, thanks to pioneering farmers like former recall candidate Doug Ose, rice. These categories barely scratch the surface of what we grow, but our governor has done nothing to help us succeed and grow such crops. We are in another drought here in California, and we don’t have the Dams to store any type of water that we get. Gavin’s theory is that agriculture is to blame, but in reality, its a man made issue. An issue created in part, by Bay area socialites such as himself.

A big issue brought forth by Newsom is his tyrannus effort to rid California of guns and hunting entirely. This, among other things, is just the tip of the titanic sinking iceberg of why I support recalling Gavin Newsom. That iceberg is Newsoms total lack of judgement, and his ignorance of the United States Constitution. As a libertarian-ish person, I strongly believe that the federal government should stay out of individual states and properties, but when we have a guy who openly defies the constitution, the law of the land, along with the Bible, the federal government MUST step in because we technically have an open Rebellion against the United States. But since the dear old speakers nephew is public enemy #1 in our case, the feds won’t do anything.

This Rebellion must be put down. We must send a message across the state, across the land that the progressive/radical/socialist left will not, and cannot win. We must send a message loud and clear, let it ring…DONT TREAD ON ME! (us). The only fear that we have is that if the recall loses, King George up there will shut down our businesses, and send us a message: You can’t fight the machine. Well Gavin ole chap, we can and will.

I thank you for reading, and remember, Vote Y-E-S september 14th, and let er’ ride!