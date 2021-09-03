TCOE: E-cigarette use leads to higher chances of youth using cigars, little cigars, or cigarillos

Research gathered by the CHOICES Tobacco Use Prevention Education (TUPE) team found there are many risks when youths choose to use tobacco products. Dual usage, or usage of multiple tobacco products, is one of them.

According to research published by the Truth Initiative, “young people, ages 15 to 21, who use e-cigarettes have over three times higher odds of initiating use of cigars, little cigars, or cigarillos (CLCCs) compared to those who have never vaped.” CLCCs, flavored and nonflavored, present the same health risks as combustible cigarettes. This information is alarming considering 20% of high school students report using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. According to Truth Initiative research, 40% of these students vape regularly, with 22% of high school users and 9% of middle school reporting daily use.

The Truth Initiative is a national public health organization dedicated to inspiring youths to live life free from smoking, vaping, and nicotine. The organization reports that teen smoking rates have decreased from 23% in 2000 to 4.2% in 2020. Statistics and information provided in this press release can be found at:

https://truthinitiative.org/sites/default/files/media/files/2021/07/E-cigarettes-to-CLCC-Release-FINAL.pdf.

In Tulare County the TCOE CHOICES Program provides Tobacco Use Prevention Education (TUPE) to over 40,000 students in more than 80 schools and districts across the county. The TUPE program conducts in-class presentations to students in grades 6 – 12, publishes a weekly newsletter, and holds several special events designed to increase students’ knowledge of the dangers of tobacco and marijuana use. In partnership with local law enforcement agencies, the TUPE program works with local tobacco retailers to ensure they comply with state sales and advertising laws as they apply to minors.

For additional information about services provided by the CHOICES TUPE program, contact Jeff Lynch at [email protected]