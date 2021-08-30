Tulare County Board of Supervisors Approves County Interim Plan

With a unanimous vote, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the County of Tulare ARPA Interim Recovery Plan at their August 24, 2021 meeting, held at 6:30 p.m. in the Tulare County Board Chambers.

“The American Rescue Plan Act funding provides a unique opportunity for the County to complete transformative projects and programs with the outcome being a lasting impact on County services and our community members,” stated Board Chair Amy Shuklian.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law on March 11, 2021, with the intent of devoting $1.9 trillion to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health and economic impacts. Tulare County has received half of the $90,552,914 in direct aid, which was based on the county’s share of the U.S. population.

To use the funds, a plan was required to be brought forward by the County Administrative Office, following guidelines set forth by the U.S. Treasury, and be approved by the Board of Supervisors no later than August 31, 2021.

County Administrative Officer Jason T. Britt stated, “This plan reflects investments in offsetting the ongoing costs related to the response and mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic and historic investments in County infrastructure including parks, drinking water, and homelessness in unincorporated Tulare County.”

Key guiding principles the County established to guide the allocation and use of the funding include that the projects and programs in the plan must:

Be transformational

Have one-time uses

Be directed towards health and safety

Have equitable outcomes

Be data-driven

Be shovel-ready

Avoid duplication

To read the Tulare County ARPA Interim Recovery Plan, visit www.tularecounty.ca.gov.