The League of Women Voters of Tulare County Answers Questions on Recall

Ballots are in the mail for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

In response to the many questions we have received about the ballots, the League of Women Voters of Tulare County offers the following information, which has been confirmed by the Tulare County Election Office:

The ballot has only two questions on it:

First question:

Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?

VOTE NO If you want Gov. Newsom to remain in office as governor.

VOTE YES if you do NOT want Gov. Newsom to remain in office as governor.

Second question:

Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled

There are 46 candidates listed.

If you voted YES to the first question, you may vote for any ONE of the candidates listed.

If you voted NO to the first question, you MAY STILL vote for any ONE of the candidates listed. This will not change your NO vote.

Regarding write-ins:

Not all write-in votes are counted. In order to qualify to receive votes, write-in candidates must fulfill certain requirements. Due to the compressed timing of this election, the deadline to fulfill those requirements is August 31. Thus, the Secretary of State cannot post the qualifying write-in candidates on its website until Sept. 1, even though people have been voting since August 15.

A frequent question we have received is, “Can I write in Gavin Newsom?” According to election officials, such write-in votes cannot be counted, because Newsom cannot qualify to run against himself.

As with the last election, there are five ways you may cast your ballot:

1) Use your Vote-by-Mail ballot, and mail it in. No postage is necessary.

Be sure to follow the “How to Vote Your Vote by Mail Ballot” instructions enclosed with your ballot. Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before September 14, 2021.

2) Use your Vote-by-Mail ballot, and drop it into any of the 12 secure “Official Drop Box” locations in the County. A list of these locations is included with the ballot mailed to you. This can be done any time between now and September 14.

3) Use your Vote-by-Mail ballot, and walk it in to the Election Office across the street from Mooney Grove Park, during their office hours. Again, this must be done on or before September 14. You may also drop it off at any Tulare Co. polling place on Election Day.

4) Use your Vote-by-Mail ballot, and authorize a representative to drop your ballot off for you. Follow the strict instructions that come with your ballot.

5) Vote in Person on Tuesday, September 14, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Take your Vote-by-Mail ballot with you.

The League of Women Voters of Tulare County, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.