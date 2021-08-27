Ivermectin is Not a Treatment for COVID-19

A Statement from Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer:

Please be advised that Ivermectin has not been proven to prevent or treat COVID-19 and can cause harmful health effects if taken in an unapproved manner.

Ivermectin is a medicine traditionally used to treat worms and parasites in people and animals. Ingesting Ivermectin meant for veterinary use can be especially dangerous. Many veterinary products are made for large animals so they contain doses that are much higher than what is safe in humans; they may also contain other ingredients that have not been studied for safety in humans. Self-medicating can be very dangerous because there is a high risk of overdose or toxicity.

Persons are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they have ingested Ivermectin and experience symptoms of toxicity: nausea, vomiting, belly pain, diarrhea, headache, blurred vision, dizziness, fast heart rate, and/or low blood pressure. These symptoms may progress to severe health problems including tremors, seizures, hallucinations, confusion, loss of coordination, coma, and death.

Call the Poison Control Center Hotline for consultation at 1-800-222-1222.

Getting vaccinated remains the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19 disease. Vaccination greatly reduces risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. To protect yourself and others from getting COVID-19, please wear masks in indoor places, practice staying at least 6 feet away from others not in your household, avoid crowds and gatherings, avoid poorly ventilated spaces, and practice regular hand washing. Vaccine appointments are available at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 2-1-1 for more information.