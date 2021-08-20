Veterans Corner: Specially adapted housing program

Veterans or servicemembers who have specific service-connected disabilities may be entitled to a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the purpose of constructing an adapted home or modifying an existing home to meet their adaptive needs. The goal of the Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) Grant Program is to provide a barrier-free living environment that affords the veterans or servicemembers a level of independent living he or she may not normally enjoy.

The Specially Adapted Housing Grant is available to veterans or servicemembers who are entitled to compensation for permanent and total service-connected disabilities such as the loss or loss of use of extremities, blindness, or the residuals of an organic disease or injury.

An eligible veteran or service-member may receive a VA grant of not more than 50 percent of the cost of a specially adapted house, up to the aggregate maximum amount allowable by law. The current maximum grant amount allowable is $100,896. This amount is adjusted annually based on a cost of construction index. Grants provided under the SAH program may also be used outside the United States. However, it must be reasonably practicable for VA to provide assistance in acquiring specially adapted housing for the designated country or political subdivision outside the United States. You can contact our office for more information on this program. You can also contact the VA Specially Adapted Housing Program Office at (202) 632-8862.

The Kings County Veterans Service Office can complete the DMV Veteran Status Verification Form for the California Veteran Designation on your driver’s license and also issues Veteran I.D. cards to honorably discharged veterans. Contact Scott Holwell at the email address provided below, if you would like to receive periodic veteran’s information by email. There are many state and federal benefits and programs available to veterans and their dependents. To determine if you are eligible for any of these benefits, visit or call our office. We can and will assist you in completing all required application forms. You can get information on the Web from the Kings County Veterans Service Office webpage at www.countyofkings.com/vets.

Scott Holwell, retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer, is the Veterans Service Officer for Kings County. Send your questions to the Veterans Service Office, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230; call (559)852-2669; or e-mail [email protected]