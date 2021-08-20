Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos to deliver State of the City address

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce announces the annual State of the City luncheon event on Friday, August 27th, at the International Agri-Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The State of the City is an informative event providing businesses and community members with an opportunity to hear about city projects and future goals. Mayor Dennis Mederos will present the State of the City Address.

A State of the County presentation is also planned by Tulare County District 2 Supervisor Pete Vander Poel III. Mayor Mederos and Supervisor Vander Poel will be joined by Senator Shannon Grove and Assembly Member Devon Mathis who will provide State Legislative updates during the event. Tulare City Council members and city staff will attend and be available at the luncheon event to answer questions from the audience about local issues and concerns.

Advance reservations for the State of the City event are required. The early registration price is $50 per person with a discounted price of $40 for Tulare Chamber members. Prices will increase by $10 after August 15th. Reservations may be made online at www.tularechamber.org, or by phone through the Chamber office at 686-1547. Sponsorships remain available and provide ticket options.

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce presents the State of the City event with the partnership of title sponsors: Adventist Health Tulare, AltSys Solar; Altura Centers for Health; Eagle Mountain Casino; Family HealthCare Network; International Agri-Center; J.D. Heiskell & Co.; Kaweah Health; Lagomarsino Group; Land O’Lakes Inc.; Saputo; and, Valley Strong Credit Union. Additionally, the Chamber thanks associate sponsors: 4Creeks; Dignity Health Management Services; EECU; Farm Credit West; Garton Tractor; Griswold, LaSalle, Dowd, Cobb, Dowd, & Gin LLP; Horizon Nut Company; Mark Hoffman General Engineering; Mederos, Ormonde & Rascon; RES•COM Pest Control; Sequoia Nut Company & Custom Almonds; Southern California Edison; TF Tire & Service; and, Will Tiesiera Ford.

About Tulare Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Tulare Chamber of Commerce is to serve its members and citizens by advocating for, and engaging in, efforts to encourage economic opportunity and business prosperity. For 137 years, the Tulare Chamber of Commerce and its predecessor, the Tulare Board of Trade, has played a vital role in the community’s ability to grasp opportunities, tackle challenges, and develop into the dynamic city that we know today. The Tulare Chamber’s membership base includes business and civic leaders who are engaged at the forefront of their industries, playing a vital role in decision-making at the local, state, and federal levels. Visit www.tularechamber.org to find out how Chamber membership can help new and existing businesses thrive by providing business to business connections, advocacy for business friendly policy, building a strong and healthy economy, and serving and attracting visitors. The Tulare Chamber is a Champion for Business and Community.