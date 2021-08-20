Participate in your community’s redistricting

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is launching the third Community of Interest (COI) public input meeting for Zone F-(Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare). Your input is vital to the success of the Commission. We need your Communities of Interest information to respect the boundaries of your communities during the redistricting process.

We still have time slots available to provide Communities of Interest public input at one of our upcoming meetings. Sign up today!

The meeting is Wednesday, August 25, 2021 for Zone F (Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare) at 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business.

Attendees can register at: https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/august_20_coi_input_meeting

Spanish interpretation will be provided automatically for this meeting. Other languages must be requested by email at [email protected], on the registration form or by calling (916)323-0323.

Registration is recommended but not required to participate in this public input meeting. You can call-in the day of the event to get in the queue to speak.

Call in number for public input: (877) 853-5247

Watch live: http://videossc.com/CRC/

When and if you participate you will be asked to describe your community

While there are no clear rules on how to define a community of interest, we’ve identified ways for you to describe your community.

Begin with your county or city. Mention the street names and significant locations in your neighborhood to help us identify the parameters of your community. What are your shared interests? What brings you together? What is important to your community? Are there nearby areas you want to be in a district with? Nearby areas you don’t want to be in a district with? Why or why not? Has your community come together to advocate for important services, better schools, roads, or health centers in your neighborhood? To view a full list of upcoming business and COI input meetings, please visit our website