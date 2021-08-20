Fall Festivals offer ‘taste’ of Visalia through arts, food, outdoor fun

Today, Visit Visalia announced an exciting lineup of fall events happening in its charming city and the nearby national parks. Grouped into three can’t-miss itineraries, these events will allow visitors to experience the best in local food, culture, and adventure while enjoying the cool fall weather. The seasonal itineraries, “Beers, Boots and Brunch,” “A Taste of Visalia” and “PRIDE Visalia Weekend,” include a visit to the two nearby national parks, home to the largest living trees in the world.

“Visit Visalia is looking forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy these fun festivals and activities,” said Nellie Freeborn, Visit Visalia executive director. “The rich cultural heritage, artistic expressions, and diverse cuisines of each festival as well as access to two of California’s most majestic national parks make Visalia the perfect destination for fall travelers.”

Beers, Boots and Brunch

“Beers, Boots and Brunch” itinerary centers around the region’s largest Oktoberfest Celebration, to be held at Vossler Farms on September 24. Over 40 booths of the Central Valley’s best food, wine, and of course beer are on tap! While breweries and restaurants will keep the beer and food flowing, live music will keep the crowd dancing. Visitors put on their hiking boots as the weekend continues with a visit to Sequoia National Park on September 25 when Park entrance fees are waived for National Public Lands Day. Round out the weekend with a leisurely brunch at some of Visalia’s top restaurants like the Cellar Door or the Vintage Press.

A Taste of Visalia

Visitors will get “A Taste of Visalia” in this itinerary that offers two authentic festivals. On October 16, Taste the Arts fills the streets with the Central Valley’s largest -and FREE-outdoor arts festival with over 100 artists and workshops. The pumpkin patch and corn maze at Vossler Farms offer seasonal fun. Then it’s up to Sequoia National Park to see the dogwood trees as their leaves turn beautiful golds, oranges and reds. Foodies will love the Taste of Downtown on October 19 which showcases Visalia’s vibrant food scene giving revelers a taste of both popular fan favorites and introducing new restaurants.

PRIDE Visalia Weekend

Diversity and inclusion are on tap for “PRIDE Visalia,” the region’s only pride festival, scheduled for October 23 at Valley Strong Stadium. The day-long event offers family-friendly activities, food booths, vendors, entertainment, and organizations in support of the LGBTQ community. Add to the weekend a trip to Sequoia National Park where visitors can marvel at the panoramic vistas and the giant sequoia trees. Sequoia Guides is offering a free, guided hike to festival goers who reserve in advance. Special hotel rates are also available.

Located in central California and just 3 hours from major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, Visalia offers restaurants, shopping and a large selection of hotels for visitors to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. These itineraries make for a perfect fall vacation.

Visit Visalia is partnering with local hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues to provide visitor information. Visitors can find free maps and guides in all our local hotels, and they are encouraged to stop by the Visit Visalia office, at 112 E. Main Street, for itineraries and additional information.