Encore Theatre holding murder mystery event

Encore Theatre Company is pleased to announce their next fundraiser event, and it promises to bring killer laughs. “Trouble at the Tropicabana” is taking place September 10 and 11, with a special afternoon performance on September 12.

Walk down memory lane with Ricky, Lucy, Ethel, and Fred. Get ready to enjoy this murder mystery on a spoof of “I Love Lucy”. The mystery takes place in the Tropicabana Night Club where you will meet the characters and more.

Come enjoy a fantastic dinner and show! You can meet the characters during cocktail hour (no-host) and get ready for audience participation during the show.

Will Ricky sign the movie contract? Is Celia who she claims to be? Will Lucy and Ethel ruin Ricky’s big chance? What is Mr. Big doing in Ricky’s club? Who died? And who committed the murder? You will just have to come and see for yourself and try to win some prizes for the correct guesses and motives!

“I am so excited for this fundraiser! Who doesn’t love “I Love Lucy”? I’m looking forward to good food, good fun, and good times together! Hope to see you at the show!” – Susan Burley, Director

Doors will open at 6:15 P.M. and the dinner will start at 7:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday, September 10 and 11. Sunday, September 12, doors open at 1:15 P.M. and dinner at 2:00 P.M.

Tickets are $50 per person, and can be purchased online, at EncoreTulare.org, or through the Encore Theatre Box Office at 559- 686-1300, starting August 16.