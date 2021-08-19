Give Organics, Get Compost When You “Dump on Us”

Bring Organics to the 8/21 Clean Up Event in Visalia and Receive Compost for Free

Visalians who bring organics to drop off at this month’s Dump On Us clean up event can now receive free compost in return.

Beginning at the Saturday, August 21st, 2021 event, Visalia residents who dispose of green/organic waste materials are eligible to receive the processed compost materials, which have been generated from local businesses and residents.

“We’re happy to be able to make this organic material available to Visalians who bring their own green or organic waste to Dump On Us,” provides Nathan Garza, Conservation Technician. “The compost they’ll be receiving is made up of food scraps and yard waste, which was diverted from our landfill and now has a second, more environmentally friendly, life.”

For those planning to bring green/organic waste materials to Dump On Us and receive compost in return, attendees should bring their own bags, shovels and any tools needed to collect the compost.

With an event start time of 7 a.m., Visalia residents can make their free Dump On Us drop-off through 12 p.m. at the Visalia Corporation Yard at 335 N. Cain Street. Dump On Us is limited to one visit per one small truck or trailer per event. Compost is available while supplies last, there is a limit of one load per event.

Due to the popularity of this event and high demand, the City offers this to Visalia residential solid waste customers only. Participants will be asked to present a City of Visalia issued utility bill as proof of residency before entering the unloading zone.

For more information, contact the City of Visalia Public Works Department Customer Service Line at (559) 713-4428 or visit www.DumpOnUs.org.