Universal Masking Requirement in Affect at Visalia Unified School District

A press release from VUSD

Visalia Unified School District and the community are experiencing a large increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, and as indicated in Kaweah Health’s recent media release, our local hospital has reached capacity.

Additionally, VUSD is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of staff being placed in quarantine, and there has been a need to quarantine a number of classrooms throughout the District. This is heavily affecting our ability to keep students in school and provide services.

Because the need for quarantine is affected by the circumstances of the exposure to COVID-19, such as whether or not the individual was wearing a mask when the exposure occurred, many of the staff and student quarantines could have been prevented if masks were required outdoors. In consultation with the VUSD Board President and Board Clerk, VUSD has decided that beginning, Wednesday, August 18, masks will be required indoors and outdoors at all VUSD schools and facilities during the school day and at all school functions (including extra- and co-curricular events and athletics) .

VUSD is grateful for our local hospital and health care providers for continuing to care for our community, and we are grateful for the understanding and cooperation of our students, staff, and families as we work through this difficult situation.