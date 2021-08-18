Bear Cubs Roaming Three Rivers Area, Deputies AskPassers By to Stop Petting Them!

A press release from TCSO

Around 10 a.m today (Tuesday, August 17) TCSO Deputies and Officers with The California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to two bear cubs repeatedly being seen walking in the roadway in the Three Rivers area.

Deputies received reports that numerous people were passing by and trying to feed and pet the bear cubs for the past three days.

The bear cubs were found, safely captured and assessed. During the assessment of the cubs, and based on their age and weight, it was determined it was highly likely they were too young to be away from their mother and may not survive on their own. The whereabouts of the mother bear was unknown and the bear cubs were later transported to a rehabilitation facility in San Diego by the California Department of Fish and Wild life, where they will be cared for and later released back into the wild.

Please remember to never approach or feed wild animals.

