Tulare County Fair now accepting parade entry forms

Entry forms are now available online for residents interested in participating in the Tulare County Fair Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The form is online at www.tcfair.org. Participants will need to complete the form in its entirety and submit prior to the Friday, Sept. 3, deadline. For clarification or support, please contact Tulare Kiwanis at [email protected]. All participants will get in free on fair day.

The fair will open on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at noon, with an AMVETS Color Guard followed by the Quilts of Honor ceremony at 12:30 p.m. to honor local Veterans. To submit a nomination, visit www.tcfair.org or call the Fairgrounds office at 686-4707. The completed form must be returned to the fair office, 620 S. K St., or emailed to [email protected] by Aug. 21. The nominees may be from any branch of the military.

All tickets, including presale fair admission and carnival presale tickets, go on sale July 21 through Sept. 14.

Weekly and preferred parking passes, and Destruction Derby tickets, go on sale July 21. All tickets will also be sold online and at the gate.

For information, call the Fair at 686-4707 or visit www.tcfair.org.