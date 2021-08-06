TCOE Theatre Company’s production of Little Woman to be shown August 7, 14

A Theatre Company production is coming to a screen near you with the debut of its summer show, Little Women: The Musical!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on performers and audiences, the Theatre Company had to film the production. However, Little Women: The Musical and the preshow From Page to Stage, will be shown twice this month in the Redwood Conference Center of TCOE’s administration building at 6200 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

“We had plans to only stream the show this summer, but we are beyond thrilled that County Superintendent Tim Hire is giving us this opportunity to gather to watch this show together,” Theatre Company director Bethany Rader said. “We’re excited to get people back enjoying theatre again. The cast and production staff are greatly looking forward to sharing this project with everyone in person – and being able to sit with their friends and family to watch the show!”

The public is encouraged to come and watch with the cast. Showings will be held Saturday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. The box office opens 30 minutes prior to each showing and donations are welcome. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. Masks are required.

The main production, Little Women: The Musical, is the coming-of-age story based on the novel, Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott. The story is about the four March sisters, their mother, and their lives while their father is away during the Civil War. Prior to the showing of Little Women: The Musical, audiences will enjoy a preshow entitled From Page to Stage. It was designed by Theatre Company choreographer and music director Nicole Zweifel and Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa. It is a grouping of songs from musicals that were books first or shows that are based on books.

“This is the first time we have ever had a preshow for our summer production,” Rader said. “It was very important to us to have a preshow, especially this summer. We wanted to give more students a chance to perform since Little Women has a smaller cast, and since we had to cancel our spring and summer shows in 2020. We felt like we wanted to make up for some lost time and get our students back into a theater again, anyway possible.”

Principal Characters

Jo March played by Tessa Hemphill, Redwood High School

Meg March played by Kathy Gonzalez, Redwood High School

Beth March played by Elisabeth Smith, Redwood High School

Amy March played by Lyra Paez, Golden West High School

Marmee March played by Paige Ragan, Mt Whitney High School

Laurie Laurence played by Brennan Church, Golden West High School

John Brooke played by Jacob Lucio, Redwood High School

Mr. Laurence played by Cade Gann, Redwood High School

Aunt March played by Emilie Walker, Alumni

The production will also be available to stream August 6-8 and August 13-15. Links to stream Little Women will be available August 5 at tcoe.org/TheatreCo. The cost to stream at home is $15 per person or $30 per family.