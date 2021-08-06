CASA of Tulare County’s Once Upon a Dream Gala returns

The Board of Directors and the Executive Director of CASA of Tulare County announce the return of Once Upon A Dream, the gala fundraiser held each year to support CASA’s mission of making a difference in the lives of neglected and abused children in Tulare County.

The fundraiser is once again an in-person event and is scheduled for the evening of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Visalia Convention Center.

“We are looking forward to spending time with our donors and supporters, and we have a wonderful evening planned with great food and entertainment, as well as our live and silent auctions,” Alberto Ramos, executive director for CASA of Tulare County, said. “We understand our donors are eager to see each other and catch up and we are pleased to have this evening to share with them.”

Guests will be treated to a gourmet dinner prepared by The Vintage Press, be able to browse the live and silent auction items, and enjoy classical piano entertainment from Rafael Ramos, a high-school student from Mt. Whitney High School, as well as an instrumental quintet from Harmony Magnet Academy. Master of Ceremonies for the evening is Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the auctioneer will be Eric Phillips. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Our keynote speaker for the event is Anthony O’Leary, a 20-year-old UCLA student and former foster youth who is part of the Real Word, a speakers panel created by Voices for Children (CASA) of San Diego County. Anthony will tell his foster story and how having a volunteer court-appointed special advocate made a difference in his life.

Tickets to Once Upon A Dream are $200 per person and are available on the CASA website at www.casatulareco.org by clicking on the Once Upon A Dream tab. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and donation items can also be contributed for both auctions.